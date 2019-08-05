Few dishes make dinner feel quite as luxurious as a perfectly cooked beef roast. With its crispy crust and juicy center this meaty main can make a casual weeknight dinner feel like a holiday. Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank is transforming from "Mr. Wonderful" into "Chef Wonderful" to cook up a delicious roast beef, turning the leftovers into two more meaty meals. He shows us how to make a sirloin roast with vegetables and turn it into a Greek salad and sliders with Brie cheese and cranberry.

Although this a simple dish that is easy to prepare, it can look really spectacular if plated properly. The key is to make sure the beef and yams are balanced on either side of the plate. Feel free to experiment with locations but do not overload the plate with oversize portions. Balance is everything in presentation.

I first tasted this dish while living in Cyprus. The salad was made in a giant wooden mixing bowl and was served with pita bread and your meat of your choice right from the turning spit. It was so spectacular and an incredible culinary experience.

My mother used to prepare these for me as a child. She would sometimes substitute ham, chicken or even Swiss bacon. Each time I open one up it was like a pleasant surprise. These little puppies have wonderful flavor bursts and are just plain fun to eat!

