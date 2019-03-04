Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 4, 2019, 12:58 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ed McFarland

It doesn't have to be a special occasion to enjoy sweet, ocean-fresh, buttery lobster. Chef Ed McFarland of Ed's Lobster Bar in New York City is turning this sensational seafood into easy, make-ahead dinners perfect for weeknight cooking. He shows us how to make flavorful lobster meatballs and turn them into a meaty Bolognese sauce with pasta and cheesy meatball heros.

I love these meatballs because they take an upscale ingredient and turn it into a family-friendly dish that everyone can enjoy. Since eating lobster can be a challenging experience — especially for little ones — these meatballs make enjoying the sweet meat easy and delicious.

This easy recipe turns leftover lobster meatballs into a meaty seafood Bolognese sauce with zesty marinara. Fragrant fried basil leaves add an elegant finish.

These hearty hero sandwiches are special because they're filled with luxurious lobster meatballs, homemade tomato sauce and melty mozzarella cheese.

