By Ed McFarland

It doesn't have to be a special occasion to enjoy sweet, ocean-fresh, buttery lobster. Chef Ed McFarland of Ed's Lobster Bar in New York City is turning this sensational seafood into easy, make-ahead dinners perfect for weeknight cooking. He shows us how to make flavorful lobster meatballs and turn them into a meaty Bolognese sauce with pasta and cheesy meatball heros.

Lobster Meatballs
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Ed McFarland

I love these meatballs because they take an upscale ingredient and turn it into a family-friendly dish that everyone can enjoy. Since eating lobster can be a challenging experience — especially for little ones — these meatballs make enjoying the sweet meat easy and delicious.

Lobster Bolognese
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Ed McFarland

This easy recipe turns leftover lobster meatballs into a meaty seafood Bolognese sauce with zesty marinara. Fragrant fried basil leaves add an elegant finish.

Lobster Meatball Parmesan Hero
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Ed McFarland

These hearty hero sandwiches are special because they're filled with luxurious lobster meatballs, homemade tomato sauce and melty mozzarella cheese.

Ed McFarland