Jill Martin’s Deals We Love is all about small businesses! Hurry and save up to 76% on great holiday gift items

Make-ahead Monday: Turn leftover stuffing into more amazing meals

Stuffing waffles are the perfect day-after-Thanksgiving breakfast.

Thanksgiving leftover recipes: Use stuffing for waffles

Nov. 25, 201904:22

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
By Matt Abdoo

Don't worry about what to do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers. Chef Matt Abdoo is turning next-day stuffing, turkey, green bean casserole and gravy to make three amazing meals. He shows us how to make traditional stuffing with fresh herbs and uses the leftovers to make a turkey strata, stuffing waffles with sausage gravy and stuffed peppers.

Pig Beach chef and owner Matt Abdoo visits the 3rd hour of TODAY for a special Thanksgiving edition of Make-ahead Monday. He makes leftover stuffing the star of three amazing meals, including breakfast waffles and stuffed bell peppers.Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Traditional Thanksgiving Stuffing
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Traditional Thanksgiving Stuffing

Matt Abdoo

I love Thanksgiving stuffing! It can be made so many different ways, but this classic, straight-forward version is my favorite.

Leftover Stuffing and Turkey Strata
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Leftover Stuffing and Turkey Strata

Matt Abdoo

I like to serve this easy breakfast the day after Thanksgiving because it's comforting and delicious — without being too heavy — and it uses leftovers from the day before.

Leftover Stuffing Waffles with Sausage Gravy and Fried Eggs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Leftover Stuffing Waffles with Sausage Gravy and Fried Eggs

Matt Abdoo

This is a fun and nontraditional way to use your waffle iron that creates an incredibly tasty breakfast! Leftover stuffing and sausage give these waffles a savory spin which is unexpected, but so delicious.

Get The Recipe

3-Cheese Creamy Stuffing and Turkey Stuffed Bell Peppers

Matt Abdoo

Stuffing peppers with stuffing? Absolutely! Thanksgiving leftovers are even better when you change up their flavor profile a bit. Here, velvety béchamel sauce and melty cheeses give stuffing, turkey and green bean casserole an Italian-inspired twist.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Turkey Sesame Noodle Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Turkey Sesame Noodle Salad

Laura Vitale
Walnut and Cranberry 'Meatballs' with Mushroom and Sage Pasta
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Walnut and Cranberry 'Meatballs' with Mushroom and Sage Pasta

Evette Rios
Matt Abdoo