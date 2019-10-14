The greatest thing about grilling and the best part of barbecue is quite possibly the leftovers. The smoky flavor of the food seems to get even richer the next day. Chef Jet Tila is cooking up a classic Korean barbecue recipe and turns the leftovers into three other delicious dishes. He shows us how to make marinated short ribs, stir-fried noodles with beef and veggies, a fall salad with crisp veggies and short-rib fried rice.

This is the classic Korean barbecue recipe. Most restaurants serve it bone in. They take the 3-bone piece and slice it "flanken"-style and you end up with a thin, 1/2-inch slice.

I love this recipe because it's so easy to make but really full of flavor. It can also be completely customized: You can add delicious grilled meat, chili sauce for some spice and whatever veggies you have on hand.

Fried rice is one of my favorite things to make when I need to get food on the table fast. It's super quick to cook, versatile, great for using up leftover ingredients and everyone is always happy to eat it!

This is a salad that is sure to fill you up! No delicate leafy greens here. It's full of crisp cabbage, crunchy nuts and hearty short ribs, and it's all topped off with a savory dressing that's sure to delight.

