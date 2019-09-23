Nothing says barbecue quite like a tender, smoky brisket. It's a delicious and budget-friendly cut of meat that's easy to cook and makes great leftovers. Chef Phil "The Grill" Johnson is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share his quick brisket recipe and turns it into two other tasty dishes. He shows us how to make brisket in an Instant Pot, crispy brisket empanadas and egg rolls stuffed with macaroni and cheese.

You don't have to miss out on delicious, melt-in-your-mouth brisket just because you don't have a smoker. Making the meat in an Instant Pot cuts down on cooking time and seals in all of the delicious flavors.

I love empanadas because they are a great finger food. I like to serve them at big parties, especially on game days. They're meaty, easy-to-eat and so satisfying.

Egg rolls are one of my favorite foods and they're actually incredibly versatile. I love to change up the fillings and switch around the flavor profiles. When mac and cheese is involved, it doesn't get much better than biting into a gooey, meat-filled egg roll.

