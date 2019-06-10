Fresh fish is the perfect protein for a light and healthy summer dinner. With its mild flavor and a dense, flaky, white flesh, cod is perfect for warm weather cooking because it's easy to prepare, holds up well in the fridge and can be used in a variety of different dishes. Chef Will Gilson is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite recipes that make the most of this fantastic fish. He shows us how to cook up a citrusy baked cod, creamy cod chowder and fish tacos with crunchy cabbage slaw.

This is a pretty foolproof way to cook and serve cod. It is such a flaky fish that sometimes grilling or pan roasting can be daunting. Make sure you slice the citrus nice and thin so that the flavor of the juice and zest can infuse the fish well.

I love fish tacos! If I could eat them every day I would. They are simple, easy and always a crowd pleaser ... not to mention they're a lower-fat alternative to other types of tacos.

This is sure to become your go-to chowder recipe. The applewood bacon is worth seeking out, as its smoke will really make the dish. In this dish, crispy potatoes take the place of oyster crackers and add flavor and texture to the creamy chowder.

