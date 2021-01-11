Make-Ahead Monday: Turn canned chickpeas into chana masala and salad

Chickpeas are a staple of countless cuisines around the world. But they are especially prevalent in Indian dishes. Chef and restaurateur Maneet Chauhan is joining TODAY to share her recipe for one of the most popular Indian chickpea preparations. She shows us how to make a traditional chickpea curry and uses the leftovers to make a flavorful salad with roasted vegetables.

Growing up, my favorite brunch dish was chana masala with bhatura (Indian fried bread) with a lime wedge and fresh chopped salad on the side. Before you could get garbanzo canned, it was very time consuming to make, so my mom would rarely make it, but when she would, I would relish it and enjoy it for days.

I love this recipe because it takes delicious leftover chana masala and turns it into a completely different dish. The peppery arugula, roasted vegetables and zesty lime make this a hearty yet light and bright salad.

