/ Source: TODAY
By Clodagh McKenna

Roast chicken is always a crowd-pleaser, and Clodagh McKenna is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to show how versatile it can be, too. She's showing us how to make a roast chicken with rosemary and herbs, then how to use the leftovers to make an elegant winter salad and a creamy, satisfying risotto.

Roast Chicken with Clementine and Rosemary Butter
Roast Chicken with Clementine and Rosemary Butter

Clodagh McKenna

A simple rosemary and clementine compound butter gives roast chicken a wonderful flavor and keeps it juicy.

Chicken Salad with Blue Cheese, Radicchio and Pomegranate
Chicken Salad with Blue Cheese, Radicchio and Pomegranate

Clodagh McKenna

Sharp radicchio, sweet pomegranate seeds and savory blue cheese dress up leftover roast chicken for a main course salad that's anything but ordinary.

Chicken and Chestnut Risotto
Chicken and Chestnut Risotto

Clodagh McKenna

Use up your leftover cooked roasted chicken to make this luxurious chicken risotto: The carcass is perfect for making broth and the meat is shredded and added to the risotto.

If you like those recipes with roast chicken, you should also try these:

Roast Chicken Over Bread and Arugula Salad
Roast Chicken Over Bread and Arugula Salad

Ina Garten
Roast Chicken with Potatoes and Vegetables
Roast Chicken with Potatoes and Vegetables

Marc Murphy