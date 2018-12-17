Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Clodagh McKenna

Roast chicken is always a crowd-pleaser, and Clodagh McKenna is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to show how versatile it can be, too. She's showing us how to make a roast chicken with rosemary and herbs, then how to use the leftovers to make an elegant winter salad and a creamy, satisfying risotto.

A simple rosemary and clementine compound butter gives roast chicken a wonderful flavor and keeps it juicy.

Sharp radicchio, sweet pomegranate seeds and savory blue cheese dress up leftover roast chicken for a main course salad that's anything but ordinary.

Use up your leftover cooked roasted chicken to make this luxurious chicken risotto: The carcass is perfect for making broth and the meat is shredded and added to the risotto.

