Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Alex Guarnaschelli

Ground beef is a make-ahead go-to because it's easy to cook, stores well in the fridge and, with endless ways to prepare it, never gets boring! Chef Alex Guarnaschelli is turning this protein packed ingredient into three delicious dishes to enjoy all week long. She shows us how to make classic Bolognese sauce with spaghetti, spicy sloppy Joes and zesty taco salad.

Classic Spaghetti Bolognese
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Classic Spaghetti Bolognese

Alex Guarnaschelli

This is a classic sauce where you taste the purity of the beef with the perfectly browned vegetables and finished with the tang from the milk at the end. I also love to transform this sauce into multiple leftovers.

Spicy Sloppy Joes with Frozen Iceberg Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spicy Sloppy Joes with Frozen Iceberg Salad

Alex Guarnaschelli

It's fun to have a warm, spicy, meaty sandwich with an ice cold (literally ice cold) salad on the side. It's so refreshing. Iceberg is so underrated because it's not cute-looking like romaine or arugula, but I love it all the same.

Beef and Tomato Taco Salad with Avocado and Lime
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Beef and Tomato Taco Salad with Avocado and Lime

Alex Guarnaschelli

This is a great way to take a Bolognese in a completely different direction. You can also mix up the ingredients in the salad to suit your taste.

If you like those meaty make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Make-Ahead Seasoned Ground Beef
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Make-Ahead Seasoned Ground Beef

Laura Vitale
Pizza Stuffed Peppers
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pizza Stuffed Peppers

Laura Vitale
Alex GuarnaschelliAlex Guarnaschelli