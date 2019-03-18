Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 18, 2019, 12:49 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Donatella Arpaia

Thick-cut steaks don't have to just be for date night, cookouts or dinner parties. Serve protein-packed beef cuts for dinner any night of the week with Donatella Arpaia's meaty recipes. The television personality and restaurateur is making steak the star of three delicious make-ahead meals. She shows us how to make saucy steak pizzaiola, cheesy steak sandwiches and quick steak and eggs.

I love this recipe because it has loads of flavor and is super simple to prepare. The zesty marinara sauce, aromatic garlic and fresh herbs give it a distinctly Italian twist.

These hearty sandwiches turn leftover steak into an entirely new dish. Just layer the juicy meat with melty mozzarella on crusty ciabatta bread with tomato sauce for a simple-to-prepare lunch or dinner.

Start the day with hearty stick-to-your-ribs steak and eggs. This incredibly quick dish also makes a great breakfast for dinner when you're craving flavor but short on time.

