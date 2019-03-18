Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Donatella Arpaia

Thick-cut steaks don't have to just be for date night, cookouts or dinner parties. Serve protein-packed beef cuts for dinner any night of the week with Donatella Arpaia's meaty recipes. The television personality and restaurateur is making steak the star of three delicious make-ahead meals. She shows us how to make saucy steak pizzaiola, cheesy steak sandwiches and quick steak and eggs.

Donatella Arpaia's Steak Pizzaiola
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Donatella Arpaia's Steak Pizzaiola

Donatella Arpaia

I love this recipe because it has loads of flavor and is super simple to prepare. The zesty marinara sauce, aromatic garlic and fresh herbs give it a distinctly Italian twist.

Open-Faced Steak Pizzaiola Sandwiches with Mozzarella
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Open-Faced Steak Pizzaiola Sandwiches with Mozzarella

Donatella Arpaia

These hearty sandwiches turn leftover steak into an entirely new dish. Just layer the juicy meat with melty mozzarella on crusty ciabatta bread with tomato sauce for a simple-to-prepare lunch or dinner.

Donatella Arpaia's Steak and Eggs
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Donatella Arpaia's Steak and Eggs

Donatella Arpaia

Start the day with hearty stick-to-your-ribs steak and eggs. This incredibly quick dish also makes a great breakfast for dinner when you're craving flavor but short on time.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Roasted Salmon with Lime and Fennel
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Roasted Salmon with Lime and Fennel

Melissa Clark
Harissa-Braised Brisket with Green Beans and Red Potatoes
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Harissa-Braised Brisket with Green Beans and Red Potatoes

Lazarus Lynch
Donatella Arpaia