/ Source: TODAY
By Dan Churchill

On this installment of Make-Ahead Monday, chef Dan Churchill is cooking lamb burgers to make a week's worth of delicious dinners. He shows us how to make veggie-filled lamb patties and uses the leftovers to make burger salad bowls with honey mustard dressing and crispy lamb flatbreads.

Lamb Burgers
Dan Churchill
I love this recipe because it's quick, easy and can get you through the rest of the week with some simple recipe remixes.

Lamb Burger Salad Bowl with Honey Mustard Dressing
Dan Churchill
This is a healthy dinner with all the delicious flavors of a burger done salad-style. The meaty burger patties and hearty potatoes make this salad filling but not heavy.

Crispy Lamb Flatbreads
Dan Churchill
Greek-spiced lamb, creamy yogurt, fresh herbs and crisp veggies make this pita pizza not only flavorful but healthier than a traditional cheese- and tomato sauce-topped pie.

Dan Churchill