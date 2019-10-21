On this installment of Make-Ahead Monday, chef Dan Churchill is cooking lamb burgers to make a week's worth of delicious dinners. He shows us how to make veggie-filled lamb patties and uses the leftovers to make burger salad bowls with honey mustard dressing and crispy lamb flatbreads.

I love this recipe because it's quick, easy and can get you through the rest of the week with some simple recipe remixes.

This is a healthy dinner with all the delicious flavors of a burger done salad-style. The meaty burger patties and hearty potatoes make this salad filling but not heavy.

Greek-spiced lamb, creamy yogurt, fresh herbs and crisp veggies make this pita pizza not only flavorful but healthier than a traditional cheese- and tomato sauce-topped pie.

If you like those great make-ahead recipes, you should also try these: