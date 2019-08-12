Slow-cookers are a make-ahead meal's best friend. They can turn big batches of proteins into tender perfection with minimal effort from the cook. Chef Tim Love puts this culinary miracle worker to use to make melt-in-your-mouth pork shoulder and turns it into three delicious dinners. He shows us how to make spicy pork with crispy potatoes, cheesy pork and veggie quesadillas and cold ramen noodle salad with pork and fresh herbs.

I love this recipe because it is so simple and easy. You can literally set it to cook and forget about it until it's ready to eat.

Quesadillas are a craveable comfort food I make weekly. They're quick to assemble, easy to prepare and are great for repurposing leftovers.

This recipe is the best summer salad because it's hearty enough to fill you up but still light and refreshing with chilly noodles and herbaceous fresh flavor.

