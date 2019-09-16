Don't wait for the holidays to serve up a delicious roast ham. It is an impressive protein that doesn't need a lot of preparation or attention to make it amazing. Chef Elizabeth Heiskell makes cooking a whole ham as easy as possible by preparing it in a slow cooker and uses the leftovers to cook up two more tasty dishes. She shows us how to make slow cooked ham with garlic, ham and cheese quiche and spaghetti carbonara with ham.

Most people think of hams as something reserved just for the holidays. This one is so easy it can even make a Monday feel special.

Quiche is one of the most versatile things you can make! It's a meal that can be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner and makes the most of leftover proteins and veggies.

I love this recipe because, with just a few ingredients, you can put together a flavorful, satisfying and impressive meal. The creamy sauce, melty Parmesan and salty ham make this one of my favorite Italian comfort foods.

