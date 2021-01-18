IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make-Ahead Monday: Slow-cook chicken to use in 2 healthy dinners

Kevin Curry cooks up smoky, spicy shredded chicken in the slow cooker and serves it stuffed in roasted bell peppers.

Make chicken tinga and use leftovers for stuffed peppers

Jan. 18, 202105:17
/ Source: TODAY
By Kevin Curry

Slow cookers are great for throwing together easy, effortless, make-ahead meals. They're perfect for cooking soups, stews and even desserts. But where they really shine is when it comes to making deeply flavorful and impossibly tender proteins. Food blogger Kevin Curry of Fit Men Cook uses his slow cooker to turn healthy chicken breasts into two delicious dinners: smoky and spicy shredded chicken and peppers stuffed with the leftover chicken.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tinga
Kevin Curry
This dish it's so versatile! It's also great for meal prep. Whether you're making tacos or stuffed bell peppers, it's something that you'll enjoy all week long.

Chicken Tinga Burrito Stuffed Bell Pepper
Kevin Curry
I love the vibrant colors of the bell peppers and this dish makes for great leftovers throughout the week. The tender chicken, earthy beans, nutty brown rice and melty cheese make this such a healthy and satisfying dinner.

Kevin Curry