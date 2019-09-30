Get the latest from TODAY

By Elizabeth Chambers Hammer

There's nothing more dependable for a great weeknight dinner than a roasted chicken — or two. Elizabeth Chambers Hammer is joining TODAY to share her go-to roast chicken recipe with fresh herbs and uses the leftovers to make two more tasty meals: chicken salad with pecans and a Southwestern chicken soup.

Herbed Roast Chicken

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer

Not only is this recipe delicious it's also super quick and easy to make. My kids and husband ask me to make this almost every week! It's the perfect dish to whip together when the kids come home from school. I usually double the recipe and make two chickens (and I suggest you do, too!) so I have even more meat to work with.

Tarragon Chicken Salad

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer

This is the perfect meal for any time of the day, whether it's for lunch in a sandwich or as a dip with pretzels for an afternoon snack.

Southwestern Chicken Soup

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer

This is one of my favorite soups to make because it's comfort food with a refreshing Southwestern flavor. This particular recipe also freezes beautifully for those days when you don't feel like cooking or when someone in the family is craving a comforting (and nutritious) bowl of chicken soup. Just defrost and you have a balanced meal in minutes!

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer