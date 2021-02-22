IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lighten up sloppy Joes and spaghetti Bolognese with riced cauliflower

This is a quick and easy meatless twist on a classic recipe.

Feb. 22, 202103:58
/ Source: TODAY
By Coco & Lala

A rice replacement, vegetarian steak substitute and a low-carb pizza crust, cauliflower can do it all! Vegan lifestyle influencers Coco & Lala are cooking up a couple of their favorite cauliflower-filled recipes. They show us how to make cauliflower Bolognese with spaghetti and use the leftover sauce to make sloppy Joe sandwiches.

Best-Ever Cauliflower Bolognese Spaghetti
It's fun, tastes amazing, affordable and kid-approved. This is a great vegetarian option — you won't even miss the meat!

Incredible Cauliflower Sloppy Joes
This is a quick and easy meatless twist on a classic recipe. Instead of ground beef, this version is made with riced cauliflower in a savory red sauce. It's a great meal for any time of the year and is always a hit with the whole family.

Coco & Lala