Lighten up sloppy Joes and spaghetti Bolognese with riced cauliflower

A rice replacement, vegetarian steak substitute and a low-carb pizza crust, cauliflower can do it all! Vegan lifestyle influencers Coco & Lala are cooking up a couple of their favorite cauliflower-filled recipes. They show us how to make cauliflower Bolognese with spaghetti and use the leftover sauce to make sloppy Joe sandwiches.

It's fun, tastes amazing, affordable and kid-approved. This is a great vegetarian option — you won't even miss the meat!

This is a quick and easy meatless twist on a classic recipe. Instead of ground beef, this version is made with riced cauliflower in a savory red sauce. It's a great meal for any time of the year and is always a hit with the whole family.

