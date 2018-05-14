share tweet pin email

Springtime means farmers markets a are loaded with gorgeous vegetables and fruits. So it's time to make the most of these seasonal eats.

Chef Elizabeth Heiskell, author of "What Can I Bring?: Southern Food for Any Occasion Life Serves Up," stops by for the latest edition of our make-ahead Monday series to help home cooks use two key ingredients — broccoli and quinoa — and build three versatile, delicious dishes.

These dishes, said Heiskell, "will feed your family for a week. No one will ever know that you haven’t been sweating and working in the kitchen all week!"

So what's the secret to making beautiful broccoli that's packed with flavor? You just need to blanch it, which means plunging it into boiling water for a minute or two, and then putting it into an ice bath so it stops cooking and retains its rich green color. Not only does this veggie taste great, it also has wonderful health benefits.

As for quinoa, it's a protein-packed grain that is a good source of iron, magnesium, vitamin E, potassium and fiber.

And don't be daunted by the thought of making a quiche. It's easy, we promise! Heiskell advises home cooks to cook it "slow and low. This will keep the egg custard creamy and light."

Quiches are often seen as too complicated but this is a very versatile recipe. It is, of course, a lovely brunch item but makes a delightful lunch or light supper when served with a salad.

This casserole can be made ahead and it freezes beautifully.