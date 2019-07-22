Get the latest from TODAY

By Karen Akunowicz

Put the slow cooker, Dutch oven, or Instant Pot to work to make a week's worth of delicious dinners with minimal effort. Chef Karen Akunowicz uses these kitchen staples to slow braise pork until it's fall-apart tender and then serves the tender meat in three different delicious dishes. She cooks up Italian-style pulled pork with polenta, tagliatelle pasta with pork ragu and pressed Cuban sandwiches.

Italian Pulled Pork and Polenta
Although this dish takes a bit of time to cook, it's really a "set it and forget it" situation, so it's easy to pull together and tastes like love and comfort.

Tagliatelle with Pork Ragu
This dish always reminds me of the time I spent living in Italy, especially my visits to Tuscany. It's an easy weeknight dish that feels luxurious. The tender pork, bright tomatoes and fresh parsley make this simple sauce exceptional.

Pressed Cubano Sandwiches
Sandwiches are the perfect food! And hot, buttered sandwiches are even better. This is my little ode to the Cuban sandwich. This version is incredibly easy because it uses leftover pulled pork and pickled vegetables.

Karen Akunowicz