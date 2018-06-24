Make-ahead Monday: Perfect pasta, cooked 3 different ways

share tweet pin email

Few dishes are as universally crowd-pleasing as a great pasta.

It's hearty. It's filling. And it's incredibly versatile. It's a staple food in traditional Italian cuisine, but of course can be used with a combination of many other global flavors.

In our make-ahead Monday series, we're taking any dry pasta of your choice and using it to create three unique dishes. Laura Vitale, host of the YouTube's "Laura in the Kitchen," shows us how. With these versatile recipes, you can pre-cook the pasta and refrigerate it, or boil it fresh for every meal.

The avocado and cherry tomatoes make this pasta the perfect summer dish.

The key ingredient you need to make this filling salad? A rotisserie chicken from your grocery store. How easy is that!

This is a crowd-pleasing Italian classic made with almonds and tomatoes.