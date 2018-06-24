Want more from Sunday TODAY? Catch up on our interviews and features here

Make-ahead Monday: Perfect pasta, cooked 3 different ways

Few dishes are as universally crowd-pleasing as a great pasta.

It's hearty. It's filling. And it's incredibly versatile. It's a staple food in traditional Italian cuisine, but of course can be used with a combination of many other global flavors.

In our make-ahead Monday series, we're taking any dry pasta of your choice and using it to create three unique dishes. Laura Vitale, host of the YouTube's "Laura in the Kitchen," shows us how. With these versatile recipes, you can pre-cook the pasta and refrigerate it, or boil it fresh for every meal.

Creamy Avocado Pasta
Get the recipe

The avocado and cherry tomatoes make this pasta the perfect summer dish.

Pasta Salad with Rotisserie Chicken
Get the recipe

The key ingredient you need to make this filling salad? A rotisserie chicken from your grocery store. How easy is that!

Pasta with Pesto Trepanese
Get the recipe

This is a crowd-pleasing Italian classic made with almonds and tomatoes.

