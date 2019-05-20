Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Billy Dec

Start the week by cooking chicken in sweet and savory adobo sauce and use the leftovers to make delicious meals for the next several days. Restaurateur Billy Dec shows us how to make this easy and zesty chicken recipe and how to turn it into crispy corn fritters and flavorful fried rice.

Chicken Adobo
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chicken Adobo

Billy Dec

The combination of brown sugar, vinegar and soy sauce make this chicken sweet, sour, and savory all at once. A true flavor sensation!

Get The Recipe

Chicken Adobo Corn Fritters

Billy Dec

Leftover adobo chicken adds protein and flavor to crispy corn fritters. The soy-ginger dipping sauce takes them to the next level of deliciousness.

Get The Recipe

Chicken Adobo Fried Rice

Billy Dec

I love serving fried rice with eggs over it. The runny yolks add rich, creamy texture to the fragrant rice and crisp veggies.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Roasted Eggplant with Tahini and Pine Nuts
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Roasted Eggplant with Tahini and Pine Nuts

Alon Shaya
Spaghetti with Meatballs in Marinara Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spaghetti with Meatballs in Marinara Sauce

Anthony Scotto
Billy Dec