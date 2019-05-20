Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 20, 2019, 12:23 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Billy Dec

Start the week by cooking chicken in sweet and savory adobo sauce and use the leftovers to make delicious meals for the next several days. Restaurateur Billy Dec shows us how to make this easy and zesty chicken recipe and how to turn it into crispy corn fritters and flavorful fried rice.

The combination of brown sugar, vinegar and soy sauce make this chicken sweet, sour, and savory all at once. A true flavor sensation!

Leftover adobo chicken adds protein and flavor to crispy corn fritters. The soy-ginger dipping sauce takes them to the next level of deliciousness.

I love serving fried rice with eggs over it. The runny yolks add rich, creamy texture to the fragrant rice and crisp veggies.

