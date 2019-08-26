Get the latest from TODAY

By Kardea Brown

Shrimp is a great weekday dinner go-to because they're quick to cook, budget-friendly, packed with protein, low in calories, hold up well as leftovers and are downright delicious. Chef Kardea Brown of the Food Network's Delicious Miss Brown is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite shrimp-filled recipes. She shows us how to make grilled shrimp kebabs, Gullah-style shrimp and gravy and country shrimp salsa.

Low Country Shrimp Kebabs

Kardea Brown

I love this recipe because it's essentially having the best of summer on a stick. They're super fun to serve at a party and/or barbecue because they're quick cooking and easy to eat.

Gullah-Style Shrimp and Gravy

Kardea Brown

There's no wrong way to eat shrimp and gravy. You can serve it with creamy grits, fluffy rice, crumbly cornbread or just eat it right out of the bowl!

Country Shrimp Salsa

Kardea Brown

This recipe requires very little seasoning. The purpose is to taste the freshness of the ingredients. It's very simple, super tasty and a light snack that the entire family will enjoy.

