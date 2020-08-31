Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Make-ahead Monday: How to roast chicken for a week of tasty meals

Kardea Brown spatchcocks chickens and uses the meat for skillet nachos and chicken salad sandwiches.

Make Kardea Brown's spatchcock chicken

Aug. 31, 202003:04

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Kardea Brown

A simply roasted chicken is so much more than just one dish. It can easily be turned into a week's worth of delicious and filling dinners. Food Network star Kardea Brown is joining TODAY to share her favorite recipe for herb-roasted chicken and then turns the leftovers into two tasty meals: skillet nachos and chicken salad served on croissants.

Low Country-Spatchcocked Chicken
Kardea Brown
Get The Recipe

Low Country-Spatchcocked Chicken

Kardea Brown

I absolutely love the robust flavor of this recipe and it doesn't take very long to make. Utilizing this cooking method ensures the chicken stays crispy on the outside and super moist on the inside.

Barbecue Chicken Skillet Nachos
Kardea Brown
Get The Recipe

Barbecue Chicken Skillet Nachos

Kardea Brown

This recipe is awesome because it's super simple and great for any home cook. The ingredients can easily be found in your local supermarket, too. Just toss roasted chicken with your favorite barbecue sauce, spoon it over crunchy tortilla chips with tasty toppings and bake it off.

Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Kardea Brown
Get The Recipe

Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Kardea Brown

These sandwiches are ideal for anyone who gets super busy during the week. Just make a big batch of this souped-up chicken salad on Sunday and enjoy it in countless ways over the next few days.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Pulled Pork Lettuce Wraps
Dani Spies
Get The Recipe

Pulled Pork Lettuce Wraps

Dani Spies
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Ed McFarland
Get The Recipe

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Ed McFarland
Kardea Brown