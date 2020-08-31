A simply roasted chicken is so much more than just one dish. It can easily be turned into a week's worth of delicious and filling dinners. Food Network star Kardea Brown is joining TODAY to share her favorite recipe for herb-roasted chicken and then turns the leftovers into two tasty meals: skillet nachos and chicken salad served on croissants.

I absolutely love the robust flavor of this recipe and it doesn't take very long to make. Utilizing this cooking method ensures the chicken stays crispy on the outside and super moist on the inside.

This recipe is awesome because it's super simple and great for any home cook. The ingredients can easily be found in your local supermarket, too. Just toss roasted chicken with your favorite barbecue sauce, spoon it over crunchy tortilla chips with tasty toppings and bake it off.

These sandwiches are ideal for anyone who gets super busy during the week. Just make a big batch of this souped-up chicken salad on Sunday and enjoy it in countless ways over the next few days.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these: