Make-ahead Monday: How to grill jumbo shrimp

Ed McFarland grills jumbo shrimp to serve on top of parsley salad, in tasty tacos and with a creamy Caesar salad.

By Ed McFarland

There are so many different ways to cook shrimp, but one of the best methods is on the grill. Over the open flame, this spectacular seafood cooks quickly and takes on a wonderfully smoky flavor. Chef Ed McFarland of Ed's Lobster Bar is firing up the grill to make shrimp for three tasty dishes. He shows us how serve jumbo shrimp with a fresh parsley salad, tucked into tacos with coleslaw and over a crisp Caesar salad.

Butterflied Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Recipe
Ed McFarland
Ed McFarland

I love this recipe because it is very easy to prepare and hot shrimp fresh off the grill always taste amazing. It's a perfect summer meal!

Shrimp Caesar Salad
Ed McFarland
Ed McFarland

Caesar salad pairs well with almost anything added on top. It's great with chicken, bacon and steak — but my favorite way to serve it is with grilled shrimp.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Ed McFarland
Ed McFarland

These shrimp tacos are bursting with flavor in each and every bite. The smoky grilled shrimp, crunchy slaw and bright lemon mayo make for an explosive taste combination.

Ed McFarland