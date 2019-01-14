Get the latest from TODAY

By Kendra V. Lico

Chef Anne Burrell is dropping by the TODAY kitchen to share of a few of her favorite make-ahead recipes to help keep your family fed all week. She's turning ground turkey into the star of three terrific dishes: tasty burgers flavored with fresh ginger, easy fried rice with a sunny-side up egg and an Asian-inspired salad with crunchy noodles.

Anne Burell's Killer Turkey Burgers
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Anne Burrell

Transform your usual turkey burgers with just a few easy ingredients. Soy sauce, cilantro, water chestnuts — and a few other pantry staples — add a ton of flavor and terrific texture to these easy-to-make burgers.

Anne Burrell's Turkey Fried Rice with Sunny-Side Up Egg
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Anne Burrell

Topping this pantry-friendly recipe with a perfectly runny, fried egg gives it a rich, luxurious finish and makes for an even more delicious dish.

Anne Burrell's Asian-Style Salad
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Anne Burrell

If you're looking for some serious crunch in your salad, this is the recipe for you! Crisp Asian lettuce mix, fresh broccoli, sliced onion and crunchy chow main noodles give this salad a ton of satisfying bite.

If you like those easy make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Chicken Salad with Blue Cheese, Radicchio and Pomegranate
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Clodagh McKenna
Creamy Chicken Quinoa and Broccoli Casserole
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Elizabeth Heiskell