Weeknight meals go from average to amazing thanks to juicy, rich skirt steak. Just grill up the steaks at the start of the week and enjoy several delicious dinners using the leftovers! Celebrity chef Adam Richman show us how to make the most of this versatile meat with his recipes for grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce, spinach salad with steak and blue cheese and pizza-style steak with provolone cheese and fresh tomatoes.

Argentinean cuisine has the amazing ability to make simple ingredients sing just by using solid technique, great ingredients and straightforward, bold flavors. I try to recreate the same, honest approach to turn what could be a tough cut of meat and a simple sauce, into a bright, fresh, flavorful and colorful dish!

This one hits your taste buds from every angle like a prizefighter! The dressing is citrusy, smoky and oniony; the pecans are sweet, spicy and salty. The salad marries the crunch of onion, the earthiness of baby spinach, the tart, bright juiciness of blackberries and the pungent, savory notes of blue cheese. And the thinly-sliced skirt steak adds a touch of rich protein to make this salad satisfying.

Meat, cheese, tomato and fresh herbs: Doesn't sound like much, but if added in the right order, without adding any sauce, toppings or crust you get the best of both worlds — steak and pizza!

