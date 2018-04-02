Make-ahead Monday: 1 succulent squash salad, 3 robust dinners

share tweet pin email

Looking to use vegetables in a new way this spring? Imagine a vibrant salad loaded with vitamins A, C and B6. Not only is it good for you, but this delicious dish tastes even better than it looks.

Now, picture making this salad and having enough veggies left over to create two additional meals.

Chef Elizabeth Heiskell, author of "What Can I Bring?: Southern Food for Any Occasion Life Serves Up," stops by for the latest edition our make-ahead Monday series to help home cooks create one delectable dinner that will feed your family for the entire week.

Just double the amount of veggies you're roasting for the salad, and you can use the leftovers in a hearty pot pie and a delightfully-spiced tortilla soup. The secret to making sure the squash, carrots and beets stay firm and don't get too mushy? Use olive oil.

This dish is as colorful as it is good for you. With carrots, beets, squash and more, this salad will brighten up the remaining gloomy winter days.

Roasted winter veggies make the perfect addition to amp up the flavor and textures in this savory pot pie.

This tortilla soup is great for groups because everyone can add whatever toppings they desire ... but it's still incredibly delicious and rich on its own!