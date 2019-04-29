Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 29, 2019, 12:23 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Anthony Scotto

Easy-to-make meatballs just me be the solution to planning and prepping meals for the week. Making meatballs on Monday and serving them in three different tasty dishes takes the effort and stress out of dinner. Anthony Scotto of Fresco by Scotto restaurant in New York City shows us how to prepare his signature meatballs and pairs them with spaghetti, spoons them over creamy polenta and makes them the filling for cheesy sandwiches.

Classic spaghetti and meatballs is the ultimate comfort food. It's easy to make, full of flavor and the whole family can enjoy it.

I love the contrast of the creamy polenta, tangy tomato sauce and beefy meatballs. Each element brings its own distinct flavor and texture to the dish while still complementing the other ingredients.

Meatballs are great with pasta, over polenta or even by themselves. But one of my favorite ways to enjoy them is on a soft bun with marinara sauce, creamy ricotta and fresh basil.

