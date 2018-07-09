Get a jump-start on the week with 10 healthy make-ahead breakfast ideas

share tweet pin email

Sometimes, mornings are hard.

A nourishing breakfast can kick-start the day, but there never seems to be enough time to cook up a feast first thing. Luckily, there are plenty of healthy, make-ahead breakfast recipes that can be prepped in advance, so it'll be smooth sailing as soon as the alarm clock rings.

Overnight oats, savory polenta and mini-quiches are just a few of the many breakfast foods that are easy to make, then save and reheat. Don't want to cook? No problem. Refreshing make-ahead breakfast popsicles are a great solution — and perfect for sweltering summer mornings. Even an omelet can be made ahead of time if eggs are a morning must.

Ultimately, the goal of these 10 healthy make-ahead breakfast recipes is to make breakfast exactly that — a break — and reserve a little extra time for yourself.

This healthy coconut chia seed pudding has a sweet, silky texture thanks to Greek yogurt and coconut milk. It takes only 5 minutes to prep and can be kept overnight in the fridge. The recipe can easily be doubled or tripled if more is needed for the week — or if there are more mouths to feed. It's also simple to cater to individual preferences with different toppings, such as fresh fruit, nuts or granola.

Make mornings so much easier with this overnight oatmeal that's a perfect pre-work meal and can also easily feed a crowd. Just dump the ingredients into a slow-cooker at night. The next morning wake up to a bowl of the coconut-flavored dish and top with chopped dates for a little extra sweetness.

Yes, it's OK to have pizza for breakfast — and it can even be made the night before. Pepper jack cheese gives this one an added kick, but feel free to swap in another favorite low-fat melting cheese, swap out the pita for a whole wheat option and top with veggies.

Peaches and cream is a well-known dessert, but there's no reason to wait until the evening for this healthy updated version. Simply add some oats, refrigerate overnight and this healthy breakfast is ready. Bonus: The flax and chia seeds give it a boost of fiber and omega-3s.

This make-ahead breakfast popsicle is a winner in any household. Kids love it. Parents love it. It's a healthy treat and a nice change of pace from a smoothie. Best of all, the pop only takes 10 minutes to prep before freezing. It's easy to make the pops dairy-free or vegan, and the fresh strawberries can be swapped with any other in-season fruit.

These mini vegetable quiche muffins are packed with protein, fiber and iron. Make a dozen of the grab-and-go egg cups at a time in a muffin tin, and keep the extras in the fridge or freezer. Simply reheat them in a toaster oven or microwave. They're also great for a quick weekday meal.

Believe it or not, these healthy homemade bars take only 5 minutes to prep. Packed with antioxidant-rich blueberries, they're a great breakfast to serve a crowd, or have as a grab-and-go item for a whole week of easy mornings.

This savory breakfast bowl is filled with protein-packed ingredients, like eggs and lentils. The colorful bowl is a great way to get a jump-start on daily vegetable requirements thanks to the addition of sweet potatoes, greens, tomatoes and beets. Plus, the addition of creamy avocado adds a dose of healthy fats.

Parsnip Banana Bread

Banana bread is always a smart move when you want to sneak extra helpings of potassium and vitamin B into breakfast, but this recipe has a surprising twist. Adding mashed parsnips to the batter makes this version healthier and even tastier.

Savory yogurt parfaits are a great low-sugar breakfast option, and they’re packed with protein and fiber. Start with your favorite brand of yogurt, then add some texture. Try any kind of cooked, chilled grain, such as bulgur wheat, quinoa, wheat berries or oat groats. Throw in some vegetables, and breakfast is served.