June 3, 2019, 12:30 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Leah Itsines

Eating a healthy breakfast of nutrient-rich oats is a great way to start the day. They're a good source of protein, fiber, B vitamins and boast a variety of minerals (they have even been linked to helping lower cholesterol!) In addition to being great for you, they're also great tasting and can be used in countless recipe preparations. Food blogger and cookbook author Leah Itsines is making oats the main attraction of three easy make-ahead recipes. She's shows us how to make PB&J overnight oats, chocolate chip and raspberry oat cookies and homemade muesli.

I struggled to find a breakfast that was simple to meal-prep that kept its flavor in the fridge. Overnight oats is such a great recipe because you can have it warm or cold, which means it's perfect for breakfast in summer or winter! Oats are a very plain ingredient, which makes them super versatile! The flavors are endless which means you can be creative and add your favorite flavors.

These sweet treats are soft but also have a firmness to them that makes them super delicious. The sourness from the raspberries is a perfect addition to the sweetness of the melted chocolate. Whenever I make these they're gone in less time than it took to make them!

I love muesli for breakfast! It's such an easy one to throw together and keeps me full until snack time. I especially love this recipe because you can make it in bulk and store it in an airtight container and it can last in the cupboard for up to four weeks, making it super easy for you to grab and go.

