Make-ahead breakfast: French toast casserole and savory pastry pockets

Mornings have never been so easy with this pumpkin spice breakfast casserole and egg-filled pastry pockets.

Turn Christmas Eve leftovers into Christmas Day brunch

Dec. 24, 201904:41

/ Source: TODAY
By Ryan Scott

Chef Ryan Scott is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite easy, make-ahead breakfast recipes. He shows us how to make portable bacon- and egg-filled pastry pockets and French toast casserole with pumpkin spice.

Breakfast Wellington Pockets
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Breakfast Wellington Pockets

Ryan Scott

These hand-held breakfast pockets are great for grabbing on the way out the door. They're also a great prep-ahead breakfast that help make busy mornings much easier.

Pumpkin Spice French Toast Casserole
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Pumpkin Spice French Toast Casserole

Ryan Scott

I love entertaining for brunch but definitely don't want to wake up early to slave over a stove until my guests come over. With this casserole, I make it a day or two ahead and just pop it in the oven an hour or so before people arrive. When they get here, the house is filled with the smell of pumpkin spice, maple syrup and freshly brewed coffee.

Ryan ScottRyan Scott