On the warmest days of summer, it can be too hot in the kitchen to even think about turning on the oven. While some may think of the slow cooker as a great appliance for cooler months because of its brilliant braising abilities, it's also perfect for cooking up meals during the sweltering summer months without overheating the house. Food blogger Dani Spies uses her slow cooker to make a Hawaiian-style shredded pork, then uses the meat in refreshing lettuce cups, on baked sweet potatoes and tucked into burrito bowls.

I love this recipe because it takes just 15 minutes of prep time and then cooks on its own for the rest of the day. It's great for a day when you are having fun in the sun and want to come back to an easy and effortless dish that's full of flavor.

The rich pork and crisp lettuce are a perfect combo, plus turning dinner into a DIY experience is always fun for the family.

I love the way that savory pork pairs with the rich sweetness of these potatoes. It truly creates a flavor explosion in your mouth.

Tender pork, crisp lettuce and fragrant rice make this anything but a basic burrito bowl. This recipe has a great balance of flavor and texture, and it's totally customizable. You can easily take the base idea and use whatever toppings you have on hand.

