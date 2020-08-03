Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Make 4-ingredient pulled pork for a week of fast and healthy dinners

Dani Spies slow cooks pork to serve over sweet potatoes, on crisp lettuce cups and in homemade burrito bowls.

Make 3 easy meals with slow-cooked pulled pork

Aug. 3, 202004:43

By Dani Spies

On the warmest days of summer, it can be too hot in the kitchen to even think about turning on the oven. While some may think of the slow cooker as a great appliance for cooler months because of its brilliant braising abilities, it's also perfect for cooking up meals during the sweltering summer months without overheating the house. Food blogger Dani Spies uses her slow cooker to make a Hawaiian-style shredded pork, then uses the meat in refreshing lettuce cups, on baked sweet potatoes and tucked into burrito bowls.

4-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Kalua Pulled Pork
Dani Spies
Get The Recipe

4-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Kalua Pulled Pork

Dani Spies

I love this recipe because it takes just 15 minutes of prep time and then cooks on its own for the rest of the day. It's great for a day when you are having fun in the sun and want to come back to an easy and effortless dish that's full of flavor.

Pulled Pork Lettuce Wraps
Dani Spies
Get The Recipe

Pulled Pork Lettuce Wraps

Dani Spies

The rich pork and crisp lettuce are a perfect combo, plus turning dinner into a DIY experience is always fun for the family.

Loaded Pulled Pork Sweet Potatoes
Dani Spies
Get The Recipe

Loaded Pulled Pork Sweet Potatoes

Dani Spies

I love the way that savory pork pairs with the rich sweetness of these potatoes. It truly creates a flavor explosion in your mouth.

Pulled Pork Burrito Bowls
Dani Spies
Get The Recipe

Pulled Pork Burrito Bowls

Dani Spies

Tender pork, crisp lettuce and fragrant rice make this anything but a basic burrito bowl. This recipe has a great balance of flavor and texture, and it's totally customizable. You can easily take the base idea and use whatever toppings you have on hand.

Dani Spies