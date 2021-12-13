Make 2 festive Christmas cookie recipes for the perfect holiday treats

When loved ones gather for the holidays, it's ideal to have a few sweet treats on hand to enjoy throughout the day. In the season finale of of TODAY All Day's "Saucy," Anthony Contrino shares his favorite sweet treats for anytime-of-day snacking.. First, he makes mandel bread, cookies that are a cross between biscotti and shortbread. For dessert, he makes an Italian-American classic: rainbow cookies. These showstopping sweets will be a hit at any party.

Mandelbrot, known here as mandel bread, is a cookie jar staple during the holidays in my house. One of my mom’s favorite cookies, this German-style biscotti is not as hard (to make or eat) as its Italian counterpart. Studded with walnuts, these cookies are perfect with a cup of coffee or tea. They're great to keep guests satisfied in those breaks between sit-down meals.

I’m not going to lie, these cookies are a project, but they are so worth it. If you've ever had the store-bought version, after you try these ... never again! There’s something really special when you combine the delicate almond sponge cake with raspberry jam, apricot jam and chocolate glaze. Plus, they look so gorgeous and festive, guests will be singing your praises long after the party ends.