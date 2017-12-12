Give the gift of food: Order bacon, chocolate and more for your friends and family

share tweet pin email

Our annual Mail Order Foodie Gift Guide is here! Lifestyle expert, Maureen Petrosky, once again scoured the country for delicious picks for every foodie on your list. From breakfast to dinner and dessert — plus a few more awesome foodie gift picks — are all here for you.

Grillmaster Share Crowd Cow, $99

Grillmaster

The perfect gift for the steak-lover in your life, this share includes a dry-aged, 32-oz. bone-in rib-eye, thin-cut Korean-style short ribs, and thick and juicy burger patties all sourced from a single one of Crowd Cow's independent farms.

Shipping cost: $12.99 flat-rate shipping

Last day to order for Christmas delivery: Friday, Dec. 15

Milk Jar Cookies, $15-$30

Milk Jar Cookies

All of the cookies are handmade from scratch and baked fresh all day, every day. Crisp on the outside and doughy in the middle, with flavors ranging from classic chocolate chip to adventurous banana split, you'll find just the treat for any sweet tooth.

Shipping cost: $14-$30, depending on ZIP code

Last day to order for Christmas delivery: Monday, Dec. 18

Lou Malnati's Deep Dish Pizzas, $109.99 for 6

Lou Malnati's

Lou Malnati's Tastes of Chicago ships their famous deep dish pizzas nationwide. Every pizza is made from scratch, flash frozen, then UPS-shipped on dry ice to preserve its fresh-out-of-the-oven taste, so you can share Chicago's best deep dish pizza and its flaky buttery crust, tangy tomatoes and gooey mozzarella cheese with friends and family from coast to coast.

Shipping cost: Pricing includes standard shipping

Last day to order for Christmas delivery: Wednesday, Dec. 20 by 12 p.m.

Bear Naked Custom Granola, $14.98

Bear Naked

Bear Naked Custom Granola is an online-only platform that gives granola lovers the chance to customize their own blend using over 50 chef-inspired flavors like bourbon, coffee brittle and jalapeño! You can personalize the packaging by adding a photo of a face to one of the bears and accessorizing them with hats, wigs, mustaches and more. You can also add your own "back-story" and granola-blend name.

Shipping cost: Free

Last day to order for Christmas delivery: Friday, Dec. 15

Janie's Cakes, $36-$40

Janie's Cakes

This Texas-based bakery makes their pound cakes with only natural ingredients. The bakery owner Janie Clapp still uses the recipe and method taught to her by great-grandmother. She takes them a step further with fabulous flavorings like carrot, cinnamon, coffee, fruit and berry, nut-lovers and more. All the cakes come packaged in their signature yellow and white striped box with a festive blue bow.

Shipping cost: If your shipping address is reachable from Janie's Cakes via FedEx Ground service within two days, the shipping rate starts at $10. If your shipping address is beyond two-day ground reach, we will ship it via FedEx 2-Day Air. Rates start at $15. All shipping rates and methods are quoted by ZIP code.

Last day to order for Christmas delivery: Wednesday, Dec. 20

Driftaway Coffee 3 Month Personalized Gift Subscription, from $39

Driftaway Coffee

The gift begins with a tasting kit that explores four different coffees from around the world, each with its own taste profile. The rest of the subscription will feature new coffees based on the profiles you liked in the tasting kit. Every purchase contributes to sustainable lives for coffee farmers by donating to the World Coffee Research.

Shipping cost: Free

Last day to order for Christmas delivery: Monday, Dec. 18

Sartori Cheese BellaVitano Gift Basket, $65.99

Sartori Cheese

Sartori Cheese is an international award-winning, family-owned, handcrafted artisan cheese producer based in Plymouth, Wisconsin. This handcrafted basket (the crate is part of the gift!) features a collection of five award-winning BellaVitano cheeses: balsamic, espresso, black pepper, raspberry and merlot. All either hand-rubbed or soaked in high-quality ingredients that complement their exclusive cheese.

Shipping cost: $10

Last day to order for Christmas delivery: Wednesday, Dec. 20 for regular two-day and Thursday, Dec. 21 for one-day shipping.

The Loveless Cafe's Biscuit and Waffle Bar, $89

The Loveless Cafe

The Loveless Cafe's Biscuit and Waffle Bar gift set has everything you need to feed the whole family. It includes biscuit, waffle and sweet potato pancake mixes, syrup, butters and preserves. Anyone can experience an authentic taste of Nashville this holiday season with the essentials to make your own Southern biscuits and waffles.

Shipping cost: $12

Last day to order for Christmas delivery: Wednesday, Dec. 13 by 12 p.m.

Tender Belly's Signature Blend Dry Cured Bacon, $49.75

Tender Belly

Tender Belly's signature blend is made with the highest quality ingredients: fresh juniper berries, late-season Vermont maple sugar and specialty spices. They apply this to the pork bellies, dry cure and smoke them to perfection over cherry wood to give you the best possible slab of bacon out there.

Shipping cost: $15-$25

Last day to order for Christmas delivery: Wednesday, Dec. 20th by 1 p.m.

Want even more tasty holiday treats? Check out Cowgirl Creamery's line of marinated goat cheese, Mouth's expertly-curated gift boxes including their hot chocolate meltdown set and Mini Melanie's holiday cake truffles.