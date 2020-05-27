Chip and Joanna Gaines are getting ready to reopen Magnolia Market in downtown Waco, Texas, with some new guidelines.

The Magnolia Market at the Silos complex in Waco, Texas, will reopen in a few days. Getty Images

The market closed in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, but a statement shared on the company's website says it will reopen June 1.

"We are ready to welcome you back starting June 1!" the website reads. "While you've been gone, our team has been preparing to make your return as safe and enjoyable as possible. We're sure you have a lot of questions, so we've put together a quick overview of what changes to expect."

Establishments will operate with no more than 50% capacity inside the buildings. Floor indicators will mark 6 feet of separation and one-way flow to encourage social distancing “when possible." All staff will wear masks and gloves.

While employees will be required to wear masks, guests are only encouraged to do so.

"Consider wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth, especially when interacting with an individual within 6 feet," the website says. "The City of Waco does not require this, but we invite those who have a covering to please wear it while visiting us."

Other guidelines being put into place are daily employee health screenings, deep cleaning during off-hours and contactless payment available for guests using credit cards at every location except those dining at the restaurant, Magnolia Table.

Magnolia Table, the couple's restaurant a few minutes away from the Silos, will also be opening on June 1. The restaurant will be implementing similar guidelines, too, in addition to using single-use menus and reducing the number of seats inside the establishment.

Chip and Joanna Gaines opened the shopping complex in 2015. According to the Dallas Morning News, an average of more than 30,000 visitors a week visited Magnolia Market pre-pandemic.