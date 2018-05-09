Famous cupcake bakery from 'Sex and the City' plans to expand nationwide

share tweet pin email

If there are two things "Sex and the City" fans continue to crave (besides marathon season re-runs), it’s Manolo Blahnik heels and Magnolia Bakery's cupcakes.

While the shoes’ price tags are steep, the confection Carrie Bradshaw made famous on the hit HBO series remains a reasonably-priced way to treat oneself.

Now, nearly 20 years after the New York City shop first became a destination for SATC fans all over the world, Magnolia Bakery (not to be confused with Joanna and Chip Gaines' Magnolia Table) announced plans to open hundreds of new stores across the country in the next five years.

Chief executive Steve Abrams and his wife Tyra took over the bakery in 2007 — 11 years after the first location opened up on a quiet street in Manhattan's West Village. Since then, the Abrams' have brought Magnolia cupcake shops to Los Angeles, Chicago, Mexico City, Seoul, Dubai, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait City and Doha (there are 17 total international locations), as well five additional bakeries in New York City.

The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that the Abrams will continue to grow the business by opening franchised locations and expect to open as many as 200 new stores. According to the Journal, Abrams is targeting 50 key markets across the country (and wants to open at least three bakeries in each area) but he has not worked out specific deals on how the franchise agreements will work.

Looks like the cupcake craze isn't over yet, folks.

"Sex and the City" fans still travel far and wide to New York for a glimpse (and taste) of the original shop where Bradshaw munched on cupcakes.

One tweeter was bedazzled when she arrived in style at the bake shop.

On Instagram, some fans claim to find "happiness" when they reach the bake shop on a "Sex and the City" tour of New York.

Now, some tweeters are just happy to see that the bakery's famous banana pudding will be making its way across the country (the chocolate banana pudding is one of Hoda Kotb's favorites, too).

Fully agree with @patkiernan - the banana pudding at @magnoliabakery is the real winner. — Kimberly Winston (@kimwinston) May 7, 2018

Whatever Magnolia dessert fans prefer, the bake shop's continuing growth goes to show the everlasting power of "Sex and the City" — and classic cupcakes.

Erica Chayes Wida is a New York City-area based journalist and photographer covering food, lifestyle, parenting and travel. Follow her on LinkedIn and Contently.