This company is making 'high protein, low carb' versions of your favorite cereals

Entrepreneurs Greg Sewitz and Gabi Lewis are putting a nutritious, keto-friendly spin on your favorite childhood breakfast-in-a-bowl.

The two friends are the creators of Magic Spoon, a product that they describe as a "high protein, low carb breakfast cereal."

"Our tagline is actually 'Healthy cereal that tastes too good to be true,'" Lewis told TODAY.

After meeting at college, Greg Sewitz and Gabi Lewis went into business together. TODAY

The pair met in college, and despite growing up on opposite sides of the globe — Sewitz was raised in Los Angeles, California, while Lewis grew up in Scotland — they each have distinct memories of enjoying cereal on a near-daily basis.

"I definitely had a bowl of cereal every morning for breakfast growing up," said Sewitz, while Lewis told TODAY that he ate "sugary classic cereals" every morning.

Ten years ago, they met at Brown University, and after graduating in 2013, they went into business together selling cricket protein bars (you might've heard of Exo). They sold that company in March 2018, then started focusing in on their childhood breakfast staple, eventually creating a cereal that would balance fun flavors and nutritional value.

The different cereals emphasize tasty flavors and healthy ingredients. TODAY

"Childlike cereal for grown-ups captures a lot of what Magic Spoon is about," said Lewis. "It reminds you of being a kid, but it's for grown-ups in the sense that it's upgraded for modern nutritional preferences."

Lewis and Sewitz experimented with different flavors for over a year before finally settling on four varieties: Frosted, Fruity, Cocoa and Blueberry. Sewitz said that nutritionists weighed in to helped craft the nutritional profile and ingredients for the various options.

The founders spent over a year crafting four different flavors. TODAY

"We are reimagining your favorite childhood cereals with 12 grams of protein, just three grams of net carbs, zero sugar, nothing artificial," said Lewis.

While the brand is gaining traction, it hasn't hit grocery store shelves yet. Right now, it can only be purchased online at $39 for a case of four boxes.

"So Magic Spoon seems very expensive if you compare it to traditional cereal, but we're selling very high-quality ingredients," said Lewis, listing off components like whey protein, coconut oil and natural sweeteners and flavors. The pair told TODAY that they do hope to eventually start selling the cereal in brick-and-mortar stores.

At the moment, the cereals can only be purchased online in bulk quantity. TODAY

Despite its online-only availability and higher price tag, Lewis and Sewitz said that consumers have responded positively to the brand.

"It's been overwhelming since we launched in April," said Lewis. "We sold out of our first production run that we felt would last us months in just a couple of weeks. And we're now caught up, but it's been incredible to see the amazing reception of the product."

The brand even has some celebrity fans, like Questlove. The legendary musician shared a positive review of the company on Instagram, and when Lewis and Sewitz reached out, he became an investor in the company.

"97% of people who walk into a grocery store buy a box of cereal," said Sewitz. "And Americans eat 100 bowls of cereal a year, on average, so it's something that touches almost every single grocery consumer ... People used to think you had to compromise between healthy and fun, and there's no reason you have to do that."