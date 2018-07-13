Food

Mac and cheese recipes: Slow-cooker, stovetop and baked

TODAY

Ah, mac and cheese — it's the ultimate comfort food, pleasing to kids and adults alike.

It can be simple (just cheddar, butter and some elbow pasta) or super-fancy (lobster mac and cheese!) ... and even controversial — remember that bright-green avocado mac Al Roker loved?! However you make it, it's always incredibly satisfying. Classic, old-school macaroni and cheese is delicious. But it's also great when it's dolled up with pulled pork, mustard, peas, mushrooms, cheeses from around the world and other goodies.

Here are 11 ooey, gooey and oh-so-satisfying macaroni and cheese recipes to try on National Macaroni and Cheese Day!

Buffalo Mac and Cheese
Buffalo Mac and Cheese
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Billy Dec's mac and cheese is perfect for everyone who loves Buffalo chicken wings. It's made with hot sauce, Parmesan, cheddar and Gorgonzola.

Slow-Cooker Bacon Macaroni and Cheese
Slow-Cooker Bacon Mac and Cheese
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

Make classic mac and cheese even easier with a slow-cooker ... and even tastier with the addition of smoky, salty bacon.

Easy Stovetop Mac and Cheese
Easy stovetop mac and cheese recipe from blogger Alejandra Ramos
Alejandra Ramos / Always Order Dessert
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

TODAY Food Tastemaker Alejandra Ramos likes to serve mac and cheese two ways: Stir in all of the toppings or serve the pasta with the toppings on the side so everyone can just make up his or her own perfect bowl.

Fancy Pants Mac-n-Cheese
Fancy Pants Mac-n-Cheese
Shutterstock
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

A blend of cheeses plus prosciutto dress up classic mac and cheese in this Italian-inspired recipe.

Sweet Potato Macaroni and Cheese
Nigella Lawson's recipe for sweet potato mac and cheese
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Sweet potatoes (rather than an eerily bright mystery powder) give the baked mac and cheese its bright orange color in this recipe from domestic goddess Nigella Lawson.

Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
10-12
Get the recipe

Food Network's Sunny Anderson has a decadent way to feed a crowd: a casserole that combines mac and cheese with pulled pork. Plus, the pork is prepped in a slow cooker so it's easy-peasy!.

Stovetop Mac and Cheese with Mushrooms
macaroni and cheese
Shutterstock
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Bring some complexity and depth of flavor to a classic dish with mushrooms, Dijon mustard, thyme and two types of cheese: fontina and Parmesan.

Creamy Smoked Mac 'n' Cheese
Kimberly Schlapman, of Little Big Town, cooks up a one-skillet southern comfort meal: rosemary porck chops and creamy smoked mac 'n' cheese
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

Mix things up and use smoked cheddar or Gouda to give loads of flavor to creamy mac and cheese.

Craig Melvin's Mom's Mac and Cheese
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
10-12
Get the recipe

TODAY's Craig Melvin is a big fan of the mac and cheese that his mom makes. "Eggs are the secret ingredient that makes my macaroni and cheese extra special," Betty Melvin told TODAY Food. "They help hold together all the cheese and noodles, plus they make this comforting dish even more creamy and delicious."

Macaroni and Cheese Spring Rolls
Ryan Scott shows Kathie Lee and Hoda how to turn their leftovers into delicious meals
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Try using mac and cheese leftovers as a filling for spring rolls. It may just become a new cocktail party favorite.

Joy Bauer's healthier mac n' cheese
Joy Bauer mac & cheese
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
1 cup
Calories:
120
Get the recipe

TODAY contributor Joy Bauer lightened up mac and cheese with low-fat dairy and butternut squash, and the creamy dish is still full of flavor and absolutely satisfying.

This article was originally published on Dec. 6, 2016.

More: Food Entertaining

TOP