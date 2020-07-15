Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Christmas in July? M&M's just announced its holiday flavor

Fans will have a chance to win a pack of M&M's new holiday flavor this summer.
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

In case candy lovers are hankering for a taste of the holidays (yes, the ones in winter), M&M's has already created its end-of-the-year flavor.

On Tuesday, M&M's parent company Mars announced a summer social media contest to give folks a taste of the new holiday treat. Which means, as early as August, 10 lucky fans can skip Labor Day, hop over Halloween and enjoy a free bag of red, white and green M&M's. And if Christmas in July wasn't strange enough, the new M&M's flavor doesn't even contain the candy's classic chocolaty center!

M&M's wants folks to savor some sugar cookies without setting foot in their kitchens.M&M's/Mars

The Sugar Cookie M&M's have a crispy, cookie-like center and a white chocolate, sugar cookie-flavored shell. A company spokesperson told TODAY Food the ingredients contain cocoa butter but there's no milk or dark chocolate like most of the other M&M's varieties. In 2017, the brand launched two other limited-edition flavors without any milk or dark chocolate: One was a White Pumpkin Pie pack for fall and the other was White Holiday Mint, which one taste-tester affectionally commented, "This tastes like leaving a TGI Fridays."

Fudge M&Ms and Skittle Dips: Sheinelle and Willie try new candies

Aug. 20, 201903:41

The new product will officially hit retail stores nationwide in November, but the promotion this summer will go live on the company's social media platforms on Saturday, July 25. Anyone clamoring to rip open a bag of these not-so-chocolaty, cookie-flavored treats can keep their eyes on M&M's Twitter and Instagram and leave a comment with the hashtag #sweepstakes on its post announcing the contest. Five winners will be selected at random from each platform and each receive one 7-ounce bag of the holiday candy by early August.

So far, some folks on Twitter are eager to try the new product — no matter the time of year. (It's worth noting, though, that the Twitter user's account name is "Sleigh Bells & Mistletoe Christmas," so they may be a bit biased.)

And some are not-so-enthused about M&M's free from milk or dark chocolate.

But it'll take a taste of the sugar cookie candy, of course, to determine the truth.

