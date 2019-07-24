M&M's launches several new flavors each year, and they're usually tied to a relevant holiday or season. But the newest release sounds more like a breakfast food than a candy.

This year, M&M's is launching a Creepy Cocoa Crisp flavor featuring a crispy, milk chocolate rice cereal center surrounded by a layer of dark chocolate.

Though the "creepy" in its name and autumn-colored packaging totally scream Halloween, the new candy has already been spotted on store shelves — right in the middle of summer.

Instagrammer @munchiebunchie originally spotted the candy at Target earlier this month.

Of course, Crispy M&M’s have been around for a while, but the inclusion of a Cocoa Krispies-like center is totally new to the candy that's been everything from nutty to spicy in previous iterations.

A representative for the brand confirmed to TODAY that the new flavor will be available exclusively at Target (with a suggested retail price of $3.19 per bag), while supplies last. Though it is a limited-edition offering for the Halloween season, bags of the candy will be hitting store shelves in the coming months leading up to candy's biggest holiday.

Chocolate-loving tweeters are more than ready to get their hands on a bag.

They melt in your mouth, not in your cereal — InRealLifeMahomie (@HotBodyBoyz) July 18, 2019

THIS looks pretty darn good. Halloween can't come soon enough.. YUM! https://t.co/kjBkaqtuXJ — Jack FM 98.7 Greensburg (@987JackFMGBG) July 17, 2019

I had a bowl of cereal and m&m’s on my desk and I looked at it and poured some in — Benita 🌺 (@benYEETa) July 13, 2019

Crunch combined with milk chocolate is generally pretty delicious , so cereal lovers are likely in for a treat when bags of this new candy hit store shelves nationwide in the coming weeks.