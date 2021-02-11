Celebrate Lunar New Year with crispy spring rolls and saucy stir-fried noodles

Chef and cookbook author Lara Lee is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite festive recipes for Lunar New Year. She shows us how to make crispy, garlicky chicken spring rolls and stir-fried noodles with chicken and prawns.

You might know this delicious deep-fried snack as spring rolls, but in Indonesia we call them lumpia. It's a tradition in my family to make these golden, crispy and moreish snacks for special occasions and they have always made the perfect appetizer for Lunar New Year — something my family love to celebrate every year. My mum usually keeps a stash of these spring rolls in the freezer so you can make them in bulk.

Mie goreng translates as "fried noodles," and there are as many variations as there are islands in Indonesia. Common to each version are the chewy egg noodles that form the base of the dish, coated in a delicious sweet and salty sauce, stirred together with vegetables, meat, tofu or seafood.

This is a recipe I enjoy sharing with loved ones over Lunar New Year, a comforting Indonesian meal that will satisfy even the fussiest of little eaters. No Lunar New Year celebration is complete without a serving of longevity noodles like these, where each noodle strand represents long life, so be sure to never cut them.

If you like those celebratory recipes, you should also try these: