Forget the cereal! Lucky Charms is now selling marshmallow-only pouches

Lucky Charms is releasing a new, magically delicious treat!

For the first time, the cereal brand will be selling pouches of its "Just Magical Marshmallows" in select stores. While General Mills, the parent company of Lucky Charms, has offered marshmallow-only boxes as special promotions in recent years, and giant versions of the marshmallows have been offered in partnership with Jet-Puffed, this is the first time the cereal marshmallows will be available for purchase.

The marshmallows will be sold in six-ounce packages and feature the iconic eight shapes — hearts, clovers, stars, horseshoes, blue moons, unicorns, rainbows and red Balloons — featured in the cereal itself.

The sweet treats will be available in stores nationwide for $3.99 a bag for a limited time.

The launch follows a promotion by Lucky Charms to "restore the magic," where fans shared videos of themselves singing Lucky the Leprechaun's theme song. Even celebrities got in on the action: Tamera Mowry-Housley shared a video of herself, her five-year-old daughter Ariah and seven-year-old son Aden singing along.

"Lucky Charms is the only magical marshmallow cereal and I’m so excited to see that families across the country helped bring the magic back," said Mindy Murray, senior brand experience manager for Lucky Charms, in a press release shared with TODAY Food. "To thank our fans for helping us restore this magic, we’re celebrating the launch of the Just Magical Marshmallows with a spectacle that embodies the magic of Lucky Charms."

Lucky Charms is celebrating the launch with a "spectacular in the sky" on both the East and West Coasts. The brand shared some hints about what to look out for: On Aug. 31, Hollywood, California residents should keep an eye on the Hollywood Hills during their lunch breaks. Later in the day, Huntington Beach, California residents should look to the beach for "a view sure to be as magical as the California sunset." And on Sept. 1, New Yorkers should keep their eyes peeled around dinner for a "spectacle (that) will make you want to go straight to dessert."