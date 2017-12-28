Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes is the sugary cereal mashup of your dreams

share tweet pin email

Hold on to your bowls, sugary cereal lovers. The mashup you've always dreamed of (or never even knew you just had to have) is reportedly about to hit store shelves early next year.

Behold Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes.

Lucky Charms and Frosted Flakes are two of the most iconic cereals out there and, as excited as we are about the combination of little pastel marshmallows and crunchy, sweet corn flakes, we’re also a tad confused. General Mills creates Lucky Charms, while its rival Kellogg’s is behind Tony the Tiger's Frosted Flakes. So what does it all mean? Well, the mashup isn't exactly a partnership between the two brands.

“They [General Mills] absolutely EVISCERATED Tony the Tiger when they made this cereal,” snack food account @junkbanter posted on Instagram after sharing news of the launch. “Apparently ‘Frosted Flakes’ is too generic of a term to be trademarked. General Mills even went with a blue box and white font, just like Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes. It really does seem like a big bowl of [middle finger emoji] aimed at Kellogg’s, but what do I know? (Nothing.)”

Yikes.

While most us associate "frosted flakes" with the one and only blue box featuring a roaring — but friendly — striped tiger, it’s actually not a trademarked cereal name, meaning that General Mills is free to call its new cereal "Frosted Flakes," too. And there are actually other brands that already use a version of the term. Nature’s Path makes EnviroKidz Lightly Frosted Amazon Flakes and Annie’s Organic makes a Frosted Oat Flakes cereal.

Regardless of where the idea for the cereal originated (or who really created sugar-frosted corn flakes in the first place), Twitter is already delighted with news of the impending breakfast buy.

The collab I'mma wait for in 2018 is definitely Frosted Flakes and lucky charms.. pic.twitter.com/wvzFw2NVAV — Jason Stone (@DreadfulJason) December 20, 2017

so Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes exist and the game is forever changed — kiwi ð¥ (@pytfenty) December 28, 2017

Omg they invented lucky charms frosted flakes #LifeComplete — StillBlazian (@BlackChiney787) December 28, 2017

A representative from General Mills would not confirm Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes' official release date but the cereal has already been listed on Instacart.

According to the available nutrition information, the new cereal probably isn't going to win any points with nutritionists: one serving has 120 calories and 10 grams of sugar. But the sweet mashup isn't that different from the two cereals it contains: Kellogg's Frosted Flakes has 110 calories and 10 grams of sugar per serving while classic Lucky Charms also comes in at 110 calories and 10 grams of sugar.

So can one cereal be "grrreat" and "magically delicious" all at once? Only time will tell.