By Mark Iacono

Legendary pizza chef Mark Iacono, chef and owner of the legendary pizza restaurant Lucali in Brooklyn, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his go-to Italian comfort recipes. He shows us how to make kid-friendly English muffin pizzas and saucy meatballs with salad.

English Muffin Pizza
Tyler Essary / TODAY
English muffin pizza is a favorite in my household. I used to make them with my grandmother but have passed this tradition onto my daughter.

Lucali Meatball Salad
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Meatball salad is a fun and creative way to serve these classic Italian bites. The warm, saucy meatballs go great with a cool, crisp green salad.

Mark Iacono