Are Milk Duds the worst candy on earth? Twitter can't decide

Many candies have legions of devoted fans as well as scores of people who detest them. But the latest controversial candy debate isn't about licorice or candy corn — it's about Milk Duds.
On Monday, comedian Bert Kreischer sparked a conversation on Twitter by posting a picture with an array of popular chocolate candies, including M&M's, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Twix and Milk Duds.
“Which one would you pick and which one would you NEVER pick?” Kreischer asked his 660,000 followers.
After Kreischer ranked his own top picks (Reese’s cups, Heath bars, Snickers, Peanut M&M's and 3 Musketeers) and then shared Milk Duds and Hershey's Cookie 'n' Creme bars made his "never" list, the tweet quickly racked up thousands of comments and likes.
While distinct preferences emerged among all of the candies up for discussion, Milk Duds quickly began trending.
There was a fierce response from people who, like the comedian, really and truly hate Milk Duds.
But the stick-to-your-mouth treat clearly has plenty of vocal fans, too.
Of course, many on Twitter just found the whole debate to be rather hysterical.
Perhaps, however, the divisive fate of this candy was predestined when the name "dud" was placed in the title. According to Hershey's, the name is apparently a reference to the inventor's failed attempt at trying to make the spherical candies perfectly round.
So, in a way, this candy has been disappointing people since before it even launched in 1928.
That just leaves more of these candies around for those who really do appreciate them.