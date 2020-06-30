Are Milk Duds the worst candy on earth? Twitter can't decide

Many candies have legions of devoted fans as well as scores of people who detest them. But the latest controversial candy debate isn't about licorice or candy corn — it's about Milk Duds.

On Monday, comedian Bert Kreischer sparked a conversation on Twitter by posting a picture with an array of popular chocolate candies, including M&M's, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Twix and Milk Duds.

“Which one would you pick and which one would you NEVER pick?” Kreischer asked his 660,000 followers.

Which one would you pick and which one would you NEVER pick? #Treats pic.twitter.com/t07dYGMgpq — bert kreischer (@bertkreischer) June 30, 2020

After Kreischer ranked his own top picks (Reese’s cups, Heath bars, Snickers, Peanut M&M's and 3 Musketeers) and then shared Milk Duds and Hershey's Cookie 'n' Creme bars made his "never" list, the tweet quickly racked up thousands of comments and likes.

While distinct preferences emerged among all of the candies up for discussion, Milk Duds quickly began trending.

There was a fierce response from people who, like the comedian, really and truly hate Milk Duds.

People who like milk duds wear their mask with their nose out — Arboonda Grundle (@GarbageDirtRat) June 30, 2020

It’s an epic fail that Kit Kats aren’t included here. I would’ve picked that as my first choice. But given the list:



First choice: Mr. Goodbar

Never: Milk Duds. Mainly because keeping your teeth should be a priority (especially if you want that KIT KAT Bar ...) — Alisa Steinberg (@Alisaprwriter) June 30, 2020

Milk duds are disgusting. Give me a snickers — Washed Adjacent.. (@Jamidd) June 30, 2020

I assume Milk Duds are trending due to their grossness! — Donna K. (@DonnaK93) June 30, 2020

Milk Duds are trending. Those little yellow boxes of Milk Duds bad people gave out at Halloween were a bottom 3 candy, the ones you only ate when everything else was long gone. Terrible.



WORST 3 HALLOWEEN CANDIES



3. Milk Duds

2. Taffy in White Wrapper

1. Good & Plenty — Deke Zucker (@Barstool_Quotes) June 30, 2020

But the stick-to-your-mouth treat clearly has plenty of vocal fans, too.

Pick: Milk Duds.



Never pick: Cookies and Creme — heykim (@heykim) June 30, 2020

Milk Duds is my #1. That cookies n cream thing, is a never. — Vincent Boyett (@VBoyett) June 30, 2020

I crave milk duds! Milk Duds are amazing!!! #MilkDuds — KYSHA HARRIELL (@KYSHAH) June 30, 2020

milk duds are delicious and it is too early for you to be talking absolute nonsense on the timeline — first pancake (@ravenwhiteclaw) June 30, 2020

The key to eating Milk Duds without losing any teeth or fillings, is you warm them up in your hands first, then they are softer 😊 — StephToDef™ (@TyraDanks) June 30, 2020

Of course, many on Twitter just found the whole debate to be rather hysterical.

Milk Duds, with their self-deprecating name and remarkably mild flavour, are the most apologetic of the boxed candies.

- Sheldon Cooper#BigBangTheory pic.twitter.com/knwIvenkgO — Rebecca (@myfabulousfind1) June 30, 2020

I see Milk Duds trending and this is all I can think of pic.twitter.com/w75KD8Qsnm — (((((BLM ✊🏻ACAB)))))) Mahou ShoujOHNO (@Lillioid) June 30, 2020

This is probably the best time to tell my milk duds experience. I literally left milk duds in a car seat bag and left it in the car for 3 years. I forgot about it and I'm looking for something in the car and I come across these milk duds. I open it up and it just a square of dud — Zephyr Jamtgaard (@ZJamtgaard) June 30, 2020

Perhaps, however, the divisive fate of this candy was predestined when the name "dud" was placed in the title. According to Hershey's, the name is apparently a reference to the inventor's failed attempt at trying to make the spherical candies perfectly round.

So, in a way, this candy has been disappointing people since before it even launched in 1928.

That just leaves more of these candies around for those who really do appreciate them.