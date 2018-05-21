There is seriously nothing better in this world than fried chicken skin

share tweet pin email

Chef Lorena Garcia is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of her favorite easy and flavorful warm-weather entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make crispy Latin-style fried chicken with onions and a zesty kale slaw.

"There's fried chicken; then there's chicken chicharrón," says Garcia. "What's the difference? A good chicken chicharrón is gifted with supremely crisp skin and is first rubbed with lime. After frying, it's brushed with a garlicky vinegar for a great pop of acidity."

"I love this recipe because it's simple, healthy, easy and delicious. It's the perfect side dish for all sorts of spring and summertime entertaining."

If you like those Latin-insprired recipes, you should also try these: