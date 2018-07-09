share tweet email

Chef Bill Telepan of Oceana restaurant in New York City is stopping by TODAY to share a few of his favorite lobster-filled recipes for summer. He shows us how to make a classic Maine-style creamy lobster roll, a buttery Connecticut-style lobster roll and a slightly spicy, crunchy coleslaw to serve alongside.

"This lobster roll reminds me of the very first one I ever tasted out on Long Island, New York," said Telepan. "Ever since that moment, the Maine-style lobster roll has served as the benchmark for all other varieties I've encountered. There's something so perfect and comforting about the creamy lobster salad with the warm, lightly toasted bun."

"Lobster and butter is, of course, such a classic combo. The Connecticut-style lobster roll really hones in on these flavor profiles, turning a typically upscale entrre into something casual and perfect for a summer picnic."

"This is my go-to coleslaw recipe for the summertime since it's so light and a bit healthier than the usual mayo-based versions. By combining jalapeños with lime juice, there's a real kick that serves as a punch of flavor rather than an overpowering spice."

If you like those summery lobster recipes, you should also try these: