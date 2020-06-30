Lizzo shares what she eats in a day 'as a new vegan'

Lizzo’s new diet has her feeling, she says, “very lit and full.”

The 32-year-old singer, songwriter and flutist took to TikTok to share what she eats in a day as a new vegan, saying that she’s enjoying exploring flavors from plants and plant-based proteins.

@lizzo 🍃 as a new vegan im enjoying exploring flavors from plants & plant based proteins! Every journey is personal & deserves to be celebrated ♬ Wii - Mii Channel - Super Guitar Bros

“Every journey is personal & deserves to be celebrated," she captioned the video.

And from the looks of it, her meals and snacks are worthy of celebration, too. In the video, she shares clips of all the healthy and colorful food she ate during one day, adding a disclaimer that this isn’t what every day looks like, but it's a pretty average one.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

For her breakfast smoothies, Lizzo blends coconut water, kale or spinach and frozen fruit. lizzo/TikTok

First up on her day’s menu is a refreshing green breakfast smoothie, adding that she typically makes her morning smoothies with coconut water, kale or spinach and frozen fruit.

For lunch, she whips up a salad that she says she loves to make. “This one has kale, red cabbage, some broccoli and a slice of avocado, some white onions and some carrots,” she explains over the video panning over the multi-hued dish.

"This is a salad that I love to make," Lizzo says of this dish made with kale, red cabbage, broccoli, avocado and more. lizzo/TikTok

And while her former go-to snack was Flamin' Hot Cheetos (“Not good for my acid reflux,” she says), she’s since traded them in for a vegan Cheetos alternative.

“I dip that in the hummus. Bada-boom, bada-snack!” she says.

Lizzo says she picked up the hummus from a farmers market. lizzo/TikTok

For dinner, she pairs a truffle-chickpea-mushroom ball with some quinoa and leftover salad from earlier in the day.

Her healthy dinner includes a truffle-chickpea-mushroom ball, quinoa and leftover salad. lizzo/TikTok

While she says she’s not a fan of diet cola, she decided to drink one leftover from her parties, saying, “I needed some sparkles in my throat." Understandable.

And for dessert, she makes a PB&J-inspired smoothie using peanut butter, frozen strawberries, oats, oat milk and a vanilla protein powder.

At the end of the video, she tells viewers that "We still need justice for Breonna Taylor," adding a number to text to "demand that the officers who murdered her are arrested and charged." Taylor, 26, an African American emergency-room technician, was killed by police in March during a raid at her home in Louisville, Kentucky. One of three Kentucky police officers involved in her killing, Brett Hankison, was fired on June 23.

Lizzo has been pairing her protein-packed meals with a consistent workout routine which includes cycling, jumping rope and strengthening exercises, according to an earlier TikTok video she shared that addresses body-shamers.

“It may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type,” she says in the video. “And you know what type that is? None of your (expletive) business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.”

She adds, “Health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside.”