What is 'nature's cereal'? We tried the Lizzo-approved breakfast trend

In February, TikTok user @natures_food shared a recipe for what he called "nature's cereal": coconut water poured over a mixture of pomegranate seeds, blueberries, strawberries and blackberries, served in a bowl and eaten with a spoon.

"Whenever I eat this cereal first thing in the morning, it helps with digestion," the TikToker explains in the video, which has been viewed nearly 4 million times, "But the number one thing that I notice when I eat this is the energy level. The energy level is through the roof. I literally felt like I could run a marathon."

Lizzo, who has been very open about her vegan lifestyle, tried "nature's cereal" last week, sharing her own attempt at making what she describes as the "Coconut Water Berry Breakfast Cereal" on TikTok.

When the singer tastes her first bite, her reaction says it all. With wide eyes, she exclaims, "Oh!" before going back for a second bite.

"It's good, y'all," she concludes.

Later, Lizzo shared another TikTok eating the "cereal," in which she proclaims she is addicted to it.

"I'm addicted, y'all," the singer says between slurps. "It's really so good. I don't know what it is about the coconut water, but it's like creamy. And the pomegranates give you that crunch … don't knock it 'til you try it."

Lizzo is so addicted, in fact, she's been posting duets with other TikTokers who share videos of themselves making and trying the fiber-packed breakfast.

Unsurprisingly, though, there are some haters in comments that call the dish, kind of hilariously, an "unblended smoothie."

But because I always listen to Lizzo, I decided to try the dish myself. After procuring pomegranate seeds, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and coconut water at the grocery store, I poured myself a bowl.

I think I made the same face as Lizzo does in her TikTok, and I definitely also said, "Oh."

I've never been a huge fan of berries, but adding coconut water (and ice — thanks, Lizzo!) to them was a game-changer for me. All tartness disappeared and all that was left behind was a flavorful and sweet mixture that, thanks to the crunch of the pomegranate seeds, really did remind me of breakfast cereal.

With spring bringing warmer temperatures, this sweet and cold dish makes a perfectly refreshing breakfast treat — even if it is just an unblended smoothie.

As for whether the bowl of berries will give me increased energy or improved digestion … only time will tell.