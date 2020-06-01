Download the TODAY app for the latest news

Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman makes a comforting, Southern-style dinner

Country star Kimberly Schlapman makes her versions of classic shrimp and grits and sweet s'mores in a jar.

Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman on music, quarantine and cooking

June 1, 202005:39

By Kimberly Schlapman

Kimberly Schlapman of hit country music group Little Big Town is sharing a few of her favorite recipes from her cookbook "Oh Gussie!: Cooking and Visiting in Kimberly's Southern Kitchen." She shows us how to make s'mores with bananas in a mason jar and grits cakes with shrimp in a creamy sauce.

Coastal Carolina Shrimp and Cheddar Grits Cakes
Heather Anne Thomas / Kimberly Schlapman
Kimberly Schlapman

While I was visiting Charleston, South Carolina, I had the privilege of learning all about the regional classic low-country dish, shrimp and grits. It's wonderful for sharing with guests in that casual, coastal Carolina way.

Girlfriend S'mores
Kimberly Schlapman
Kimberly Schlapman

These Mason jars filled with sautéed bananas, bittersweet chocolate and graham crackers are topped with flambéed marshmallow crème and are such fun to serve when girlfriends come over for a big catch-up visit.

Kimberly Schlapman