Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants announce vaccine mandate: 'Let's beat this together'

Two of Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants will require that diners show proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The reality star's eateries, Pump Restaurant and Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar, announced the new policy on Instagram Monday with identical statements.

"Due to the increase in COVID cases and the Delta variant, as of August 4th, we will require all guests to show proof of vaccination, or a negative Covid test within 24 hours, before entry," reads the statement. "Proof of vaccination can be in the form of a vaccine card, a digital version, scan or photo of vaccine card, and match your valid ID. Our priority has always been the protection of our staff and guests. Please help us keep our community safe, and let’s beat this together. #GetVaccinated."

Vanderpump's other Los Angeles restaurant, SUR, did not post a similar statement. Vanderpump did not immediately responded to a request for comment from TODAY Food.

The new policy comes amid an increase in coronavirus cases linked to the delta variant. Some restaurants have already begun to enact similar policies: In California, the San Francisco Bar Owner's Alliance is recommending its hundreds of members ask for proof of vaccination, and as of September, New York City diners will be required to be vaccinated to eat indoors. Other restaurant groups, including Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, will also mandate vaccines for diners and employees.

Vanderpump's new policy was met with mixed reactions on social media. Some praised the restaurants for taking the coronavirus seriously.

"Thank you for taking the Delta variant seriously," commented one Instagram user.

"This is great!" said another. "the people who don’t think this is a good idea is the reason COVID is still an issue. Good work!"

Others criticized the move, calling it too controlling and an infringement on the rights of potential customers.

"What a bunch of BS!! You know what you are doing here don’t you? I’ll never, ever visit your establishment," wrote one person. "So disappointed and disgusted with this."

"Ha. We will never return. I hope you end up closing," said another.

